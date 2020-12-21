Sources: CMS likely to move entire school district to remote learning until mid-January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is likely to move its entire school district to remote learning until mid-January.
The CMS board is expected to vote Tuesday to move the remaining students who are still in-person learning (Pre-K and students in Exceptional Children’s program) to fully remote until Jan. 19, according to sources.
The rest of the district was already remote until Jan. 19.
The school district announced an emergency meeting for Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. where the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider modifying the return to in-person instruction plan for those remaining students.
