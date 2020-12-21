Sheriff looking for man who did $1.6 million in damages and equipment theft from brick company

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On December 6, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a breaking and entering that occurred at the Old Carolina Brick Company near Gold Hill.
Damages to building totaled more than $885,000. More than $850,000 worth of equipment was taken, including a crusher motor, wiring, a forklift, Caterpillar loader, distribution boxes, PVC membranes, and dryer trays.
During the course of the investigation Detective Jeremy Thomason was able to locate several items at the scene left behind by the suspect. Detective Thomason was able to obtain a video of the suspect at Home Depot, along with the vehicle he is operating.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Thomason 704-216-8683, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686, Lt Rodney Mahaley 704-216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be made online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.