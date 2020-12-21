Serving up a cup of classic hot chocolate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On these cold December mornings, cuddling up with a cup of hot chocolate sounds pretty fantastic. It’s even better if you know the right ingredients to make it from scratch! Ian Kolb of CupLux Coffee, a craft beverage company near Uptown, Charlotte talked the QC Morning team through making a “velvety” cup of hot chocolate which he said includes milk, dark chocolate, and cocoa powder. In addition, CupLux also gave us the inside scoop on some of the other holiday favorites they serve up this time of year.