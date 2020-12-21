Rowan Chamber announces new officers and directors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bob Honeycutt, F & M Bank, and Brad Walser, Walser Technology Group, have been named respectively Chair of the Board and Chair-elect for the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber is honored to have such wonderful business volunteers in our leadership succession,” said Gary Blabon, 2020 Chair of the Board.
Honeycutt will take over as Chair of the Board on January 1, 2021, and Walser will serve as Chair of the Board in 2022.
Other members of the Chamber’s 2021 Executive Committee include: Alan Burke, Alan Burke, CPA, Treasurer; Andrew Smith, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Div. Chair-Education & Workforce Dev.; Starling Johnson Kaklamanos, Johnson Concrete, Div. Chair – Membership; Terry Osborne, Rowan County ABC Board, Div. Chair – Business Advocacy; Gary Blabon, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Immediate Past Chair; and, Elaine Spalding, President.
New Board members are Alisha Byrd-Clark, Gemstones/Byrd Staffing; Bill Godley, Godley’s Garden Center; Daniel Matangira, Matangira Recycling; Ellen Robertson, Fisher Realty; and, Andrew Smith, Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
Continuing Board members are: Amie Morgan Baudoin, Morgan Ridge; Sharon Baker, Integro Technologies; Mike Grandizio, Hotwire Communications; Dr. Eric Hake, Catawba College; Carmen Harper, Hood Theological Seminary; Elaine Holden, NC Transportation Museum; Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry, NSC Behavioral Concepts and, Shane Valley, Food Lion.
The Chamber’s Annual “Gala” Meeting has been postponed until May 13, 2021. The Chamber’s 95th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Gateway Building will be celebrated in 2021. Annual awards and the ceremonial passing of the gavel will also be conducted at the Annual “Gala” Meeting.
The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 800 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events.
If you would like information on becoming a member of the Rowan Chamber, please contact us at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com
