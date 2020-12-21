Police looking for wanted shooting suspect in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Albemarle are looking for a man wanted for shooting another man in the head.
Bryan S. Thomas, 38, is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say the shooting occurred around 5:14 p.m. Sunday while the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign on South Morrow Avenue.
The victim was taken to Atrium Health-Stanly in critical condition.
Thomas is being charged for attempted first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 704-984-9511.
