Police looking for wanted shooting suspect in Albemarle

Police looking for wanted shooting suspect in Albemarle
Bryan S. Thomas (Source: Albemarle Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 21, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 4:46 PM

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Albemarle are looking for a man wanted for shooting another man in the head.

Bryan S. Thomas, 38, is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers say the shooting occurred around 5:14 p.m. Sunday while the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign on South Morrow Avenue.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health-Stanly in critical condition.

Thomas is being charged for attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 704-984-9511.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.