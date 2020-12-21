Panthers part ways with general manager Marty Hurney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with general manager Marty Hurney. The team made the announcement Monday morning.
Panthers owner David Tepper informed Hurney that he will no longer continue as the general manager.
“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”
Hurney has served as the Panthers general manager over two stints with the team (2002-12, 2017-20), according to the Panthers. Under Hurney, the Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship, resulting in a trip to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Hurney drafted quarterback Cam Newton in 2011 and linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2012.
“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”
Hurney originally joined Carolina in 1998, serving as director of football administration (1998) and then director of football operations (1999-2001) before being named the club’s general manager in 2002, according to the Panthers.
