Not too bad - until Christmas Eve

Then we get to Christmas Eve... That is our next First Alert. A pretty strong front will move through and bring rain. It could even be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Cold air will sweep in quickly behind the front. For most of us, we will mainly get all rain this time. There could be a few flakes falling from the sky in the foothills. The mountains should be the big winners this time around. 1-2″ of snow will be possible.