Not too bad - until Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter officially arrived early this morning. It won’t feel like it until Christmas Day though.
If you’re running around these last few days before Christmas, the weather should cooperate. The average high is 52°. Instead, we will be in the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday. We will remain dry also. The one exception would be the mountains. It will be quite windy for you tonight. There is a High Wind Warning for the higher elevations and a Wind Advisory for the lower elevations in Burke, Caldwell and Alexander Co until noon on Tuesday.
Then we get to Christmas Eve... That is our next First Alert. A pretty strong front will move through and bring rain. It could even be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Cold air will sweep in quickly behind the front. For most of us, we will mainly get all rain this time. There could be a few flakes falling from the sky in the foothills. The mountains should be the big winners this time around. 1-2″ of snow will be possible.
The precipitation will move out for Christmas Day. It will be cold though. Highs only reach the low 40s. Lows will fall to the 20s Friday and Saturday night. We only reach the mid 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
