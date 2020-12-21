N.C. Lumbee Tribe says federal recognition out of reach

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - In a statement Sunday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina said legislation to be federally recognized did not go through.
This comes after what was a previously hopeful approval by the U.S. House of Representatives to unconditionally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina as a federally-recognized tribe last month.
According to the statement from the tribe’s chairman Harvey Godwin, Jr., Indian tribal legislation was also not included in the Omnibus Appropriations bill that Congress is approving this weekend.
He went on to thank friends and allies, saying, “I can assure you this is not the final word on Lumbee Recognition.”
