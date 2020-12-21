N.C. Fraternal Order of Police president frustrated with fatal shootings of police in the state

“The last time I checked armed robbery upon a conviction,” Hagler said. “Carried a maximum of a 40-year sentence, and he only done two years for a crime that could have carried up to 40. Wow - you got to stop and ask yourself if these people that are sentenced to crimes would do at least a serious portion of what they’re supposed to do - a lot of these crimes wouldn’t happen. And I don’t mean just our officers getting killed. Charlotte’s homicide rate is higher than it’s been in a long time, and you’ve got to know that there are a fair number of these suspects who are career criminals.”