MLB free agent, Asheville native donates to community, inspires diversity in baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When a kid puts on a baseball glove or holds that baseball bat for the first time - Major League Baseball veteran Cameron Maybin says it can spark something life-changing.
“How can we create that change?” asked Maybin.
An Asheville native, Maybin and the nonprofit Players Alliance made a stop in Charlotte on Monday to help make that change.
“I spent a lot of time playing travel ball down here and I was used to seeing a lot of black kids playing down here,” says Maybin. “You’re starting to see less of it.”
Maybin says Players Alliance hopes to foster more diversity and encourage Black children to follow their athletic dreams.
Through handing out donations and COVID-19 relief, food bags during Monday’s pop up pantry event - Maybin says they can help put families on a better path to success.
“With the help for the MLB we’ve got a ton of equipment to give out to the kids to get them started,” says Maybin.
Aspiring baseball player Jackson Weir and his teammates from Carolina Metro Reds got a few of those gloves and bats from the event.
“Baseball just allows me to have that work ethic and just makes me a better man and a better person,” says Weir,
At the end of the day, during these tough times, Maybin says it’s important to give back and make sure we’re looking out for everyone in our community.
“It all started like this for us in the community, so you have to give love where it started,” Maybin said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.