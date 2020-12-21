Mecklenburg County health leaders ‘incredibly concerned’ over virus testing surge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As residents prepare to celebrate the Christmas holiday, Mecklenburg County leaders are urging residents to avoid travel, gathering and extensive shopping “at all costs.”
Mecklenburg County Health Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said there is a testing surge ahead of the holidays. “And that is incredibly concerning,” Harris said, because it could mean “risky behavior.”
Harris expects to see another spike in coronavirus cases in January after families have gathered. “We saw a spike after Halloween and we saw a bigger increase in numbers after Thanksgiving,” Harris said. “And there is the fact that everyone is just tired of this virus.”
Harris said there is a number of things contributing to elevated virus numbers, including people gathering indoors due to the cooler weather.
The warning to residents comes as the county has reported nearly 300 hospitalizations per day for the past week. Harris says the county is preparing to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, which will be 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Harris also addressed reports of another coronavirus strain in the U.K., which has apparently been around since September. “We could potentially have this strain in the United States at this time,” Harris said. :This strain is potentially 70-percent more contagious.” Harris says right now there is no evidence that this strain is more deadly.
We are seeing increase in activity in our community, Harris said, which will lead to more cases.
Health leaders encourage residents to take advantage of technology to talk with family members over the holidays. ”The safest place is at home,” county leaders said.
To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
North Carolina moved into a modified “Safer at Home” order at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. These restrictions will last until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.
“This modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the days -- wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from people we don’t live with and washing our hands a lot.”
Cooper said the order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Most businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. Cooper said onsite alcohol consumption sales must end at 9 p.m. Click here for more details on the order.
North Carolina moved into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper has announced twice since then that the state would remain paused in Phase 3.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says to watch out for contact tracing scams.
Harris said the county will call or text residents from a 980 or 704 number. They will ask you to confirm basic personal info, they will never ask for financial information or social security number.
Another scam reported involves a text that prompts the person to click a link and provide personal information.
The health director says testing guidance has not changed in the county.
They still have community spread so anyone who has been potentially exposed is recommended to be tested. Test results coming back within at least 48 to 72 hours.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
