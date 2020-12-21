Man wanted for sexually assaulting women shoppers at Walmart, Dollar Tree in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted several women while they were shopping at various stores in Gastonia.
On Dec. 8, police say this man assaulted multiple female victims while they were shopping at Walmart, Dollar Tree and Adam and Eve stores.
These assaults were “of a sexual nature,” police tweeted.
Police say the man was seen in a white Ford F-150-style truck.
If you can identify him call 704-836-0041 or 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.