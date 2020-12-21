Hawthorne Lane Bridge reopens to traffic after years of closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hawthorne Lane Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic after being closed for three years.
The bridge was being rebuilt for extension of the Gold Line streetcar line. It closed in mid-2017 for what was supposed to less than two years of work.
Pedestrians will continue to have access to the sidewalks on the north and south sides of the bridge. Bicyclists should use the bike lanes provided.
Future intermittent sidewalk and lane closures may be required accommodate lighting, handrail and pavement marking installation and other work.
CityLYNX Gold Line in-street vehicle testing is slated to begin in Jan. 2021. Residents and businesses will be notified in advance.
Construction activities will continue along the entire streetcar alignment, including Hawthorne Lane, until the project is completed in early 2021.
