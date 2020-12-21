Gov. Cooper thanks health care workers at Duke University Hospital, observes COVID-19 vaccinations

“We are extremely pleased to have our Duke Health vaccination clinics operational to provide safe, effective vaccines to our team members. We are grateful for the leadership and support of Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen. Keeping our team members, patients and visitors safe remains our top priority,” said Tom Owens, MD, President of Duke University Hospital and Senior Vice President of Duke University Health System. “Vaccines not only bring hope to so many on the front lines, it provides one more way for our team members to stay safe. Of course, there is still a long road ahead of us, but we know that providing these safe, effective vaccines will be critical in our fight against COVID-19.”