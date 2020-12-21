CVS to soon administer COVID-19 vaccines at nursing homes across N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CVS Health and Walgreens will soon bring vaccines to residents and staff at long-term care facilities across North Carolina.
CVS will start administering vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country, including in North Carolina. The mobilized effort will begin on December 28 in 899 skilled nursing and living facilities in North Carolina, according to organizers.
Walgreens also plans to begin administering vaccines to long-term care facilities in North Carolina starting the week of Dec. 28, the Charlotte Observer reports. According to the Walgreens website, vaccines be available for the general population at stores in 2021.
Per CDC guidance, COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available to healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and select populations.
CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities in a total of 12 states this week. The company says they expect to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
CVS Pharmacy teams says they will make three visits to long-term care facilities to ensure residents and staff receive the initial shot and booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive, CVS Health leaders say.
“We also have an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021,” CVS Health officials say.
Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated number for those without online access. CVS Pharmacy says it will have the capacity to administer between more than 20 million shots per month.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on February 1.
