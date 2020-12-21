COVID outbreak closes Cabarrus County courthouse

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday (December 22nd) and Wednesday (23rd) as a result of a number of courthouse employees testing positive for COVID-19. The decision to close the courthouse was made after consultation with the Cabarrus Heath Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority. In addition to those testing positive, a number of others will have to quarantine due to potential exposure.