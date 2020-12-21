Couple accused of using meth, marijuana around newborn in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been charged and accused of using meth and marijuana around their newborn child after the man hallucinated and fired a shotgun at walls in a home in Mooresville, deputies say.
On Dec. 8, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Pond View Road for a welfare check on an infant.
When deputies arrived, they found John-Michael Scott Coppola and Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm in the home with their newborn infant.
Officials say both Coppola and Wilhelm both appeared to be impaired by some substance.
The deputies immediately notified the Iredell County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services. Workers with Child Protective Services responded to the home, and took the infant while the situation was being further investigated.
Detectives learned through the investigation Coppola and Wilhelm had been using meth and marijuana while caring for their infant.
Coppola had hallucinated, and thought people had broken into his home. He then began firing a 12 gauge shotgun into the walls, investigators say.
Based upon evidence and statements, detectives obtained arrest warrants on John-Michael Scott Coppola, and Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm for Child Abuse.
Coppola and Wilhelm were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Both suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where they were served with their warrants. They were both issued a $7,500.00 secure bond on the charges.
