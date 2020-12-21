Concord Police Department chaplain helps officers handle grief while honoring Officer Shuping’s legacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Concord Police Department continues to grieve the loss of one of their own, many officers are seeking assurance in faith. The department chaplain is playing a huge role right now in comforting.
Typically the chaplaincy program with a police department handles things like job stress. But now a new challenge, guiding officers through losing a brother in blue.
Chaplain Lonnie Clouse says they will get through it by leaning on each other.
“In tragedies such as this, it takes a village to reach out to love and care for our officers,” said Clouse, who’s been working with the department for three years.
Clouse spoke at Shuping’s vigil on Friday night in downtown Concord. He says the hundreds of people there to show their support to the police department helped officers with their grieving process.
But possibly one of the hardest parts is moving forward with their jobs. Clouse says it can be difficult for officers, but in the end they signed up to protect Concord no matter the risks.
Chaplain Clouse says officers are recommitting to their work to honor Jason’s legacy.
“They’re going to have a resiliency. They’re going to have a desire to step up even more so to honor his legacy and continue to serve this community of Concord,” he said.
Clouse met with officers all weekend, praying for peace in a dark time for law enforcement.
“When you turn on the television and you see negativity and you see three shootings in the last week of our officers. It can be easy to lose hope,” he said.
But he says Officer Shuping won’t be forgotten. The chaplain program plans to talk with any officers who needs help. They’re also having an in-depth de-brief with all the officers directly involved in Wednesday night’s incident.
“It’s very important for our officers to continue to do their job to the best of their ability. Part of honoring him is continuing to follow in the steps of Jason,” Clouse said.
