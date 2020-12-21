Charlotte pastor speaks about delivering virtual Christmas Eve sermon due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pastor Jack Homesley has a tradition of sharing a special story with his congregation at Calvary Baptist Church of Charlotte every Christmas Eve.
This year, the tradition will be a bit different. Homesley said he will deliver his Christmas Eve sermon virtually from his home.
“During the holiday we said we’re going to take a couple weeks break and just be smart, be intelligent, love God but love others also,” explained Homesley.
The pastor spoke to WBTV in early April. He had set up a camera and computer in the lobby of his church and used the equipment to livestream services for his congregation. Eventually, he started allowing in-person socially-distanced worship in the sanctuary. However, that practice came to an end earlier this month. Homesley said he has reverted back to delivering virtual sermons because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I understand each church is autonomous and has to make their own decisions, so I’m not trying to say what we’re doing is right for every church, but I felt deeply it was right for us,” the pastor told WBTV in a Zoom interview Monday night.
Homesley has seen the impact of the coronavirus firsthand. He said that earlier this month he lost a friend, Ron Massingale, to COVID-19.
“I literally sat with that family in the waiting room, actually in the main entrance of Carolinas Medical Center, and watched him be disconnected from life support with his family,” explained Homesley.
A GoFundMe page has been created in Massingale’s honor. The page has been created to raise money for the frontline workers who cared for Massingale while he was in the hospital.
Local officials are now trying to prevent further spread of the virus as the peak of the holiday season approaches. Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio issued a warning during a virtual press conference Monday afternoon.
“Our data shows that COVID is still very widespread in our community and holidays and holiday gatherings are some of the most dangerous places to be so please stay home and stay safe,” said Diorio.
Dee Slagle, a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Charlotte, said she is fine with her church’s annual Christmas Eve service going virtual for 2020.
“It’s gonna be special and if we can’t be together, that’s the next best thing, being with him and his family on Christmas Eve,” said Slagle.
Homesley explained that while it has been difficult to channel the Christmas spirit this year, he is still preparing a special Christmas Eve service.
“It doesn’t seem or feel much like Christmas this year, but it is Christmas and that’s what we have to remind ourselves about and the Christmas story is that there is good news in this world, that Christ came on Christmas Day, good news of a savior and that’s what I keep reminding myself of. We need Christmas this year,” said Homesley.
