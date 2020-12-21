Charlotte businesses cited for violating order as health leaders warn of COVID-19 surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As positive coronavirus cases continue to surge across Mecklenburg County, health leaders are urging everyone to avoid large gatherings during the holiday.
The plea comes days after four Charlotte businesses were cited by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for violating Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order.
Those businesses include: Clutch Kitchen and Pour House, Bulldog Taproom, Skilled Arcade and Fish Table Computer Games.
“Officers have previously worked toward voluntary cooperation with each business through education and conversation; however, these citations were issued after each business continued to operate in violation of the orders,” the department said in statement.
Over the weekend, a social media video from Clutch Kitchen and Pour House appeared to show a large crowd without social distancing measures in place or mask wearing.
“I’ve been talking about the amount of virus we have in our community is widespread. Anytime you are in that situation, you’re putting yourself at risk which means that you’re then putting your loved ones at risk if you become infected,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris when asked about the video.
As videos from large crowds land on social media, Harris says there is concern with a surge in cases and Christmas just days away.
“Please, all of our businesses over the holiday, we want people to be safe. We need you to comply with the governor’s order and we ask for your help with that,” Harris said.
Police say social media has played a part in finding planned gatherings and violations.
“Anything we do come across, we will address accordingly. Again, education is our primary focus and if needed there is a legal ramification for that,” said Steven Brochu with CMPD. “We continue to ask for voluntary compliance from both the community and our business community as it relates to the governor’s order. That is important as we try to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”
A request for comment from Clutch Kitchen and Pour House was not returned.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.