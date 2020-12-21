‘Back the Blue’ procession honors fallen Concord police officer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a dozen cars took to the streets of Concord Sunday to honor Officer Jason Shuping with a “Back the Blue” procession.
Shuping was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 16 in Concord. He was 25 years old.
Cars were lined up, most with Blue Police Flags. The procession started at the Walmart in Concord, proceeded past the Concord Police Department where there’s a growing memorial for Officer Shuping.
The procession also made a stop at the Cabarrus County Courthouse and wrapped the ride up at the Kannapolis Police Department.
A funeral for Shuping will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located at 4751 NC Highway 49 North in Concord.
