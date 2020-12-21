Atrium Health among first in southeast to receive second FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health is among one of the first hospitals in the southeastern United States to receive Moderna’s COVID-19, the second vaccine to be approved for emergency use by the FDA.
Atrium Health received 1,000 vials of the Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1% effective. This supply will allow approximately 10,000 of Atrium Health’s frontline healthcare workers, working in high-priority areas where they are at a higher risk of exposure, to receive the vaccine at a faster pace.
Three Atrium Health facilities located in rural areas of North Carolina are prioritized to be among the first to receive the Moderna vaccine including: Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health Anson.
With this shipment of the new vaccine from Moderna, officials say frontline healthcare employees who work at one of Atrium Health’s integrated network of hospitals outside of the Charlotte area will now have convenient access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
The main difference in the Moderna vaccine is that it is able to be kept in a standard freezer between -25 to -15 degrees Celsius, (-13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit), making it an ideal vaccine to use at healthcare facilities without access to an ultra-cold freezer.
Once removed from the freezer, the vaccine is viable for 30 days. Atrium Health indicates it has developed a process that allows for ease of scheduling and convenient access to receive the vaccine.
Atrium Health is following recommendations from the CDC and the state to prioritize distribution.
According to the hospital system, current projections indicate general public vaccinations will begin taking place in Spring of 2021.
Atrium Health is also scheduled to participate in a clinical trial with a third possible vaccine candidate, with those trials beginning in late December.
The side effects of Moderna’s vaccine include soreness at the injection site and are similar to the side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, separated by 28 days. There are approximately 10 doses per vial. The FDA reviewed safety and efficacy data of this vaccine from an ongoing phase 3 trial in approximately 30,000 participants ages 18 and above.
