Above-average temperatures ahead of Christmas Eve rain, snow showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect lower visibilities across the Piedmont and Foothills through daybreak as dense pockets of fog develop in the wake of yesterday’s damp weather. After the fog burns off, sunshine will slowly pierce through the clouds during the midday and early afternoon hours.
Today’s high temperature will be several degrees above average - topping out in the upper 50s in and around Charlotte this afternoon before falling into the upper 30s overnight.
A clipper system passing north of the Carolinas will produce strong breezes and a few flurries overnight into early Tuesday morning across in the Mountains.
With the exception of the aforementioned weather maker, calm conditions will persist across the WBTV viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday as highs hang out in the mid to upper 50s under a great deal of sunshine.
But the quiet and calm doesn’t last long. A First Alert is effect for Thursday as strong cold front brings widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the area on Christmas Eve. While most neighborhoods will only get rain, the arrival of colder air behind the front bring will allow snow showers to develop across the Mountains Thursday and into early Christmas Eve.
In terms of accumulation, Mountains neighborhoods should expect no more than 1″ of snow. Meanwhile, Piedmont and Foothill communities will add about a half inch to an inch of rainfall to the rain gauge by Thursday night.
Sunshine returns Christmas Day, but the above-average temperatures won’t. A surge in colder air across the region suppress temperatures Christmas Day and into the following weekend. In fact, Friday highs will only reach the lower 40s with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.
The official start of the winter solstice occurred this morning at 5:02 a.m.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
