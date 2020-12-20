Wake Forest and Wisconsin to meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is set and it will be the first meeting between the ACC and the Big 10 in this annual game in Charlotte.
On December 30th, (4-4) Wake Forest will take on (3-3) Wisconsin.
“We are very excited to host Wake Forest University and the University of Wisconsin for the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison in a press release provided by the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The game, our 19th and first with new title Duke’s Mayonnaise, should be exciting and competitive on the field. We look forward to bringing the Demon Deacons and Badgers to Charlotte.”
This will be the Demon Deacons third time playing in this bowl game in the Queen City. They are 2-0 all time with victories in 2007 and 2017.
After an 0-2 start, Wake got on a roll in the middle part of their season as they rolled off 4 straight wins over Campbell, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. They enter the bowl game on a 2 game losing streak after defeats to North Carolina and Louisville.
Wake is led by QB Sam Hartman who played part of his high school career at Davidson Day. So far this season, Hartman has 10 touchdown passes and nearly 2 thousand yards passing.
Even though this is Wisconsin’s first time in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers have been great in bowl games lately as they have won 5 of their last 6.
After starting the season 2-0, the Badgers had a 3 game losing streak as they also dealt with issue with COVID. But they enter the bowl game on a 2 game winning streak.
A limited number of fans will be allowed inside of Bank of America stadium for the noon kickoff on December 30th.
