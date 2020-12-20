Showers today - heavy rain for Christmas Eve

Our next First Alert falls on Christmas Eve. A pretty strong storm system will move through and bring a good helping of rain. It could be heavy at times. There could even be a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 60s. Things get interesting at night. As of now, models are differing on timing. One has most of the precipitation moving out Thursday evening. Another has it stretching into Christmas morning. That difference matters. If you are looking for a white Christmas, your best bet will be the mountains. The highest elevations will be the last to see the precipitation move out as the cold air behind the front arrives. For the rest of us, the foothills could at least see a few flakes in the air. I can’t promise it will be enough to make for a while Christmas - but we have a few more days to go...