Several promotions has been announced by the Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the promotion of nine SFD members that have been recently promoted to the rank of Engineer. These members include: Troy Agner, Robert Brown, Adrian Gantt, Henry Horne, Anthony Imes, Jordan Krull, William Parrish, Jacob Warner and Michael Wood.
“I am honored to announce the following promotions,” said Fire Chief Parnell. “This is a great group of firefighters who have not only displayed hard work and dedication but have also invested in themselves and Salisbury Fire Department. I congratulate and thank each one of them for their service to our department and residents.”
Engineer Troy Agner joined the department in 2016. He is a graduate of North Rowan High School. Engineer Agner’s promotion was effective November 28, 2020, and he is assigned to Ladder 1 “C” shift.
Engineer Robert Brown joined the department in 2017. He is a graduate of Pennsbury High School in Pennsylvania and he earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Engineer Brown’s promotion was effective June 29, 2020, and he is assigned to Engine 2 “B” shift.
Engineer Adrian Gantt joined the department in 2017. She is a graduate of East Rowan High School, and she earned a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University. Engineer Gantt’s promotion was effective July 13, 2020, and she is assigned to Engine 1 “C” shift.
Engineer Henry Horne joined the department in 2018. He is a graduate of Monroe High School and he earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingstone College. Engineer Horne’s promotion will be effective December 26, 2020, and he will be assigned to Ladder 4 “B” shift.
Engineer Anthony Imes re-joined the department in 2019. He is a graduate of North Rowan High School and he earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University. Engineer Imes’ promotion will be effective December 26, 2020, and he will be assigned to Engine 6 “B” shift.
Engineer Jordan Krull joined the department in 2018. He is a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Massachusetts. Engineer Krull’s promotion will be effective December 26, 2020, and he will be assigned to Engine 2 “A” shift.
Engineer William Parrish joined the department in 2017. He is a graduate of West Rowan High School. Engineer Parrish’s promotion will be effective December 26, 2020, and he is assigned to Engine 6 “C” shift.
Engineer Jacob Warner joined the department in 2018. He is a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. Engineer Warner’s promotion was effective June 29, 2020, and he is assigned to Engine 1 “A” shift.
Engineer Michael Wood joined the department in 2018. He is a graduate of Rowan County Early College High School and he earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Engineer Wood’s promotion was effective July 13, 2020, and he is assigned to Engine 2 “C” shift.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.