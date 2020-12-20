Harris Teeter sushi and customer specimen samples negative

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of the investigation into the illness outbreak related to sushi sold at the Harris Teeter at 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW, Concord and Harris Teeter at 1245 Concord Parkway North, Concord, multiple food and individual specimen samples were submitted to the laboratory for analysis.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, all samples and specimen were tested for a broad range of pathogens in order to identify the agent responsible for the illnesses. The results from the six samples returned negative.
Cabarrus Health Alliance Environmental Health staff believe the negative results could be because the pathogen had already been through two incubation cycles at the time of collection, and were no longer active at a level that could be detected in laboratory testing.
“The collection of food and specimen samples did not align with the incubation cycles, which resulted in the cause of this food borne outbreak to be inconclusive.” said CHA Environmental Health Director Chrystal Swinger.
At this time, the outbreak is considered concluded as there have been no additional illnesses as of December 1, 2020.
