Family members searching for missing 3-year-old say police have given up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family members of missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore say they feel as though police have given up as they conducted their own search Sunday.
“I hate to say it, but it feel like Cincinnati police gave up on us, the sheriff’s gave up on us,” said family member Terrell Watson.
The toddler has been missing since Dec. 4 and his cousins say they are determined to help their family find answers on their own.
“We went to the area that they lived... Down by the old banks and up here so far,” said Nylo’s family member Sandra Dumas.
The group of family members has been conducting their own searches the past three days, they say, in hopes of finding overlooked clues of where Nylo could be.
“There’s just still so much out there that anybody could have missed,” said Dumas.
However, Nylo’s cousins say the lack of progress in bringing him home has made them take matters into their own hands.
“So we gotta keep pushing, gotta keep searching. We gotta keep asking questions until we hear something about Nylo,” said Dumas.
Police say he went missing around the date his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, was killed.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Desean Brown is responsible for Nyteisha’s death.
He has been charged with killing his girlfriend Nyteisha on or around Dec. 5th in her Walnut Hills apartment.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12, according to a source.
Officers found a stroller nearby family members say belonged to Nyteisha.
At this point, Cincinnati Police have not said if Brown is connected to the missing child.
However, last week police did say foul play is suspected in Nylo’s disappearance.
