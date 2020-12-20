Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A guest at a restaurant in Toledo was feeling generous this holiday season.
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar shared their appreciation to a customer named Billy who left a $5,600 tip on a take out order Saturday.
“Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously,” Chef Moussa Salloukh said in a Facebook post. “With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.”
Salloukh said the tip means each of the restaurant’s 28 employees will get $200.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.