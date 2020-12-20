Christmas week begins with a First Alert Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -As we shake off a chilly, damp, and gloomy Sunday, brighter days are ahead to kick off the holiday week.
But don’t expect any sudden rebounds in temperatures as we will stay at or below 60 degrees for the entire week.
Lows will also be in the 20s and 30s most days. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing since many folks would like the cooler weather for Christmas week and this is also an ideal setup for skiers.
That said, all is quiet until Christmas Eve.
On Thursday, a vigorous front will roll across the region bringing us periods of rain throughout the day with a changeover to snow in the mountains Friday afternoon.
Rainfall amounts will range from around a half-inch outside of the mountains to well over an inch in the mountains before sharply colder air arrives changing the rain back to snow.
Snowfall totals Thursday night will only amount to a couple of inches but should help the ski slopes to recover from the rain.
For anyone wanting to see snow on Christmas, you have your chance but that will likely only be the case in the high country.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
