Charlotte firefighters injured after fire truck overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte Fire Department firefighters were injured early Sunday morning in an accident.
Around 4:30 a.m., Engine 28 was involved in a single-vehicle accident and rolled over. The firefighters were on their way to a fire alarm call when the accident happened, around the 5000 block of Sunset Road.
There were four firefighters in the vehicle, and three of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.