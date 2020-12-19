Two injured in serious crash on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.
Huntersville fire officials say the wreck happened at Exit 23, Sam Furr Road, and it involved more than two cars.
Officials say one person was extricated from a car and was flown to Atrium Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. Another person was taken to Novant in Huntersville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials blocked the interstate as the MedCenter Air landed to transport the patient.
