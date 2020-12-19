Toyota of N Charlotte discusses the Moose Test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a N Charlotte Toyota driver, you probably know that Toyota is devoted to ensuring that your vehicle is as safe as it gets. They spend a ton of money and time every year researching new safety technology and features to integrate into their vehicles. They even have a facility dedicated solely to safety research in Ann Arbor, Michigan. And on top of that, we all know that every vehicle undergoes pretty extensive crash testing to ensure it’s suitable for the road. However, has your car undergone the Moose Test?
What is the Moose Test?
If it hasn’t, don’t worry. Chances are that unless you live in Sweden, you’ve never even heard of the Moose Test! This unique vehicle safety test is ONLY utilized in Sweden (it originated there in the 1970s). Basically, it’s a test to see how a vehicle handles (and how a driver reacts) if a large animal (like a moose) were to cross into their path on the road. It’s all about maneuverability and driving under stress, and it’s actually a lot more difficult of a safety test than you’d think. Here’s how it works:
- The Moose Test requires that a series of orange road cones are set up in an S-shaped pattern. There’s a sharp left turn (to simulate where you’d swerve out of the way of a moose) and then a straightaway (to simulate where you’d have to regain control of your car to stay on the road).
- Cars typically travel at 40-50 mph during the test to make it as realistic as possible.
- It’s a lot harder than it sounds. It sounds like you could just dodge to the side and then get back to business, but most cars actually FAIL the Moose Test.
- For example, a 1997 Mercedes A-Class was put through its paces for this unique safety test. Researchers thought it was in the bag - after all, this is a luxury vehicle renowned for its dependability, performance, and handling should have no issue. However, the car overturned before it even made it to the straightaway!
As noted, this safety test is only used in Sweden. However, many cars are put through it to allow automakers a chance to reflect on their vehicles’ handling capabilities and safety features.
And don’t forget, it’s not all about the car. It’s also your responsibility as a driver to ensure that you’re paying close attention to the road at all times so you can react quickly and avoid an accident before it even happens rather than reacting to it AS it happens. This means using your best defensive driving skills at all times.
