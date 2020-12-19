Toyota of N Charlotte discusses the Moose Test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a N Charlotte Toyota driver, you probably know that Toyota is devoted to ensuring that your vehicle is as safe as it gets. They spend a ton of money and time every year researching new safety technology and features to integrate into their vehicles. They even have a facility dedicated solely to safety research in Ann Arbor, Michigan. And on top of that, we all know that every vehicle undergoes pretty extensive crash testing to ensure it’s suitable for the road. However, has your car undergone the Moose Test?