’Thank God for those who produced these vaccines’: Sen. Lindsey Graham gets COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Linsey Graham posted a photo on social media of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. (Source: @LindseyGrahamSC/Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff | December 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 5:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The longtime lawmaker sent out a tweet Saturday, including two photos of him receiving the vaccine.

“Thank God for nurses who help people in need and know how to use a needle,” he wrote. “Thank God for those who produced these vaccines. If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives. Help is on the way.”

The senator joins Rep. Jim Clyburn and Vice President Mike Pence as other notable Washington politicians who have received the vaccine.

Graham’s post comes less than 24 hours after a second vaccine was approved to be distributed nationwide.

