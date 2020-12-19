Sheriff: Law enforcement officer hurt in shooting near Kings Mountain Country Club

Sheriff: Law enforcement officer hurt in shooting near Kings Mountain Country Club
Sheriff: Law enforcement officer hurt in shooting near Kings Mountain Country Club (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:14 PM

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A law enforcement officer was hurt in a shooting Saturday evening in Kings Mountain, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff.

Sheriff Alan Norman said a shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Kings Mountain Country Club.

Norman did not say which agency was involved in the shooting, or what led to the shooting.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

[ ‘He will truly be missed by all.’ 25-year-old Concord officer killed, another injured in shooting ]

No other information was provided.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

[ Community mourns loss of Mount Holly police officer killed in line of duty ]

It has been a difficult week for law enforcement officers in the WBTV viewing area.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, who was from Kings Mountain. was shot and killed while responding to a call early on Dec. 11.

[ Rowan County deputy dies at hospital days after serious crash along I-85 in Charlotte ]

Then, on Wednesday night, Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping and fatally shot in the line of duty.

Rowan County deputy Kara Alsup died at the hospital on Dec. 12, just a few days after a serious crash on I-485 in Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.