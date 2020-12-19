Sheriff: Law enforcement officer hurt in shooting near Kings Mountain Country Club

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A law enforcement officer was hurt in a shooting Saturday evening in Kings Mountain, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff.
Sheriff Alan Norman said a shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Kings Mountain Country Club.
Norman did not say which agency was involved in the shooting, or what led to the shooting.
The officer’s condition is unknown.
No other information was provided.
It has been a difficult week for law enforcement officers in the WBTV viewing area.
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, who was from Kings Mountain. was shot and killed while responding to a call early on Dec. 11.
Then, on Wednesday night, Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping and fatally shot in the line of duty.
Rowan County deputy Kara Alsup died at the hospital on Dec. 12, just a few days after a serious crash on I-485 in Charlotte.
