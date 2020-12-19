Scattered rain Sunday morning with a First Alert for Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will develop overnight into Sunday morning with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow possible for different elevations of the NC mountains.
A few slick spots will be possible for mountain roads early Sunday with temperatures starting off below freezing.
Another round of widespread rain to a wintry mix develops Christmas Eve Thursday into early Christmas Day Friday.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight with scattered rain developing by daybreak Sunday.
The NC mountains could start off initially with some sleet and snow before a transition to a chilly rain Sunday morning.
Rain looks to diminish with some breaks in the clouds for Sunday afternoon. Sunday high temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to lower 40s for the mountains.
A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night into early Monday morning, with low to mid-30s for the WBTV viewing area, around daybreak Monday.
Monday will feature partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the piedmont, to the low and mid-40s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Christmas Eve Thursday as a strong cold front will move into the region, along with widespread rain.
There is still uncertainty with regard to timing and precipitation types, yet rain looks to be the main feature for Thursday. A transition to a wintry mix (piedmont) and snow (mountains) will be possible Thursday night with a wintry mix (Piedmont) to snow (mountains) possibly lingering into Christmas morning.
Thursday high temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the piedmont, to lower 40s for the mountains.
Once the cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday, temperatures will quickly drop, with freezing cold temperatures expected Christmas morning. Christmas Day Friday looks cold, with highs in the 40s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.
For now, next weekend looks mainly dry and cold, with highs staying in the 40s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
