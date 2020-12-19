North Carolina prepares to vaccinate nursing home workers

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming that California is dispensing thousands of body bags and lining up refrigerated morgue trailers. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 6:44 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina public health officials are planning to vaccinate workers in long-term care facilities next week if and when the federal government ships out an approved Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The state is scheduled to receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than its initial batch.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says it expects to receive more than 61,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Most of the doses from Moderna will go to staff in long-term care facilities like nursing homes and family care homes.

The state has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus transmission.

