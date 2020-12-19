Man suspected of firing gun on I-77 taken into custody after brief search in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man suspected in a shooting along I-77 on Fort Mill has been taken into custody on Saturday.
Police, York County deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol searched in the area of Baxter Village and Highway 160 where he was located.
Officers say a Black male wearing all black and was carrying a backpack, suspected of the shooting on I-77 near Sutton Road, stopped on the interstate, ditched his car and started walked toward Highway 160 and Baxter.
Around 2:45 pm., the male was found and detained, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers said the man fired a gun but haven’t said if anyone had been shot.
No other information was provided.
