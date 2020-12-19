Man dies two days after found lying in Charlotte road, prompting homicide investigation

By WBTV Web Staff | December 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 8:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died Saturday, two days after getting taken to the hospital after he was found lying in the road in north Charlotte.

Around 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Daniel Vergara, 31, was found lying in the roadway on Valcourt Road with apparent trauma. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Vergara was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators say a preliminary investigation shows Vergara’s injuries were a result of a dispute.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

No other information was provided.

This is Charlotte’s 114th homicide in 2020.

