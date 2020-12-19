Man dies two days after found lying in Charlotte road, prompting homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died Saturday, two days after getting taken to the hospital after he was found lying in the road in north Charlotte.
Around 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Daniel Vergara, 31, was found lying in the roadway on Valcourt Road with apparent trauma. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.
Vergara was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.
Investigators say a preliminary investigation shows Vergara’s injuries were a result of a dispute.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
No other information was provided.
This is Charlotte’s 114th homicide in 2020.
