A year later, two 19-year-old suspects charged for murder of man found lying in Charlotte road

Investigators previously said a preliminary investigation showed the man’s injuries were a result of a dispute.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year after the crime took place, police have charged two 19-year-old suspects for the murder of a man who was found lying in a Charlotte road last winter.

The man died on Dec. 20, 2020 after he was taken to the hospital when he was found lying in the road in north Charlotte.

Around 8:30 p.m., 31-year-old Daniel Vergara was found lying in the roadway on Valcourt Road with apparent trauma. Vergara was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators previously said a preliminary investigation showed Vergara’s injuries were a result of a dispute.

Man dies two days after found lying in Charlotte road, prompting homicide investigation

On Dec. 8, 2021, CMPD arrested and charged Trinity Thompson and Zavia Jeter for Vergara’s murder. Both Thomspon and Jeter were charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

