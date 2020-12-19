Funeral arrangements for Concord officer killed in the line of duty announced

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The funeral arrangements for Jason Shuping, a Concord police officer killed in the line of duty, have been announced.
The service will start at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 and will be held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located at 4751 NC Highway 49 North in Concord.
The Rev. Richard Myers will officiate.
Following the funeral, a burial with full honors will take place at the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery.
Shuping was killed while responding to a call on Dec. 16. Another officer, Kaleb Robinson, was also injured.
The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Maurice Daniels. He was also killed during the incident.
In the days following the shooting, an outpouring of condolences have come in from across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered state flags be flown at half-staff in Shuping’s honor through Dec. 20. Concord Mayor Bill Dusch ordered flags in the city be lowered the day after the shooting and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Shuping’s funeral.
“Our prayers are with family, friends, and co-workers of our fallen officer. Jason Shuping tragically lost his life in the line of duty late last night protecting the community he loved,” Dusch said.
A candlelight vigil and “Chalk the Walk in Memory” event was held outside of Concord Police Headquarters on Friday, drawing in scores of community members.
Shuping’s body was escorted from the Charlotte Medical Examiner’s Office to Powels-Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Along the route, crowds gathered on the sides of roads. American flags were flown over some overpasses as the procession went by.
“Officer Jason Shuping served the citizens of Concord and the Concord Police Department since 2019,” the department wrote on social media. “He will truly be missed by all.”
