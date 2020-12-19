Dry today - showers for Sunday

There is a First Alert for Christmas Eve. Rain is a good bet. It could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As the rain moves out and the colder air moves in at night, there could be mountain snow showers leading into Christmas morning. Some places outside of the mountains could even see a few flakes. It doesn’t look to be enough for a white Christmas, but it would be fun to at least see a little falling from the sky!