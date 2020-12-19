Dry today - showers for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday is looking pretty nice for mid-December. Highs will be in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Showers will be possible tonight, into the morning on Sunday. The higher elevations could see a bit of light freezing rain. Even the foothills could see a light ice accumulation on the trees. Temperatures will fall close to freezing for many and just above for the Charlotte area. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a shower at times. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
There may be a few showers around as we kick off Monday but we will be dry most of the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice. Highs will be in the upper 50s and skies will be partly cloudy.
There is a First Alert for Christmas Eve. Rain is a good bet. It could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As the rain moves out and the colder air moves in at night, there could be mountain snow showers leading into Christmas morning. Some places outside of the mountains could even see a few flakes. It doesn’t look to be enough for a white Christmas, but it would be fun to at least see a little falling from the sky!
Highs on Christmas Day will be quite chilly. With mainly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid 40s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
