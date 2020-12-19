Community continues to find ways to support fallen Concord police officer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord community has been wrapping their arms around each other since Police Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty.
They are finding any way possible to assist the family of the fallen officer.
The outpouring of support for the Concord Police Department continued Saturday.
Dozens of people came out to downtown Concord Saturday evening to walk and run in memory of Shuping, who was killed while responding to a call off Bruton Smith Boulevard.
Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to do something where everyone in the community could come together and show their support.
“Just blessed to see everyone out here supporting our community and our officers,” said Kelly Schroeder with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
The running didn’t stop in Concord.
Twelve-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran for Officer Shuping in Florida too.
“I run for every single officer and firefighter who loses their life in the line of duty because every single one who passes away is a different story and a different family, and a different audience that needs support,” said Cartledge, who runs for “Running 4 Heroes Inc.”
Bridget Fowler has organized a t-shirt fundraiser that honors Officer Shuping. The proceeds will go toward Shuping’s family.
“These families are hurting we’re hurting the police officers are hurting,” Fowler said. “This is just a huge family and it means more than anybody could ever imagine.”
Concord Police Officer Kaleb Robinson was also wounded in the crossfire.
Shuping’s funeral will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. The service starts at 1 p.m. After the funeral, Shuping will be buried at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery.
