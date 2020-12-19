Cabarrus County Christmas and New Year’s Day closings

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, animal shelter, all parks (Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace) and the senior centers, will close December 24 25 and 28 for Christmas and on Friday, January 1, to observe New Year’s Day.
Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Office will close December 21 to 28 and January 1.
All libraries will close December 24 to 28. On December 31, branches will close at 5 p.m. and remain closed on January 1.
The Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road is closed December 24 to 27 and January 1. It is open on December 28 to 31 and January 2.
Republic Services will operate its holiday collection schedule, which puts residents with pickup on December 25 on a one-day delay.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Hwy 49 is closed December 24 and 25, and January 1. It is open December 28 to 31. Collection events will take place January 6 and 16.
New hours for Midland library
Cabarrus County Public Library System is expanding its Midland branch hours. Beginning January 5, the Midland branch will operate Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Services that meet safety protocols—including computer use, and browsing and checking out materials—are offered within all County library facilities.
Patrons who wish to remain in their vehicles can participate in curbside pickup. To learn more, visit https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/curbside-pick-up.
For more information on the Library’s virtual programs and eResources, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/library-eresources.
To place holds, view account information and explore the Library catalog, visit www.cabarrus.ent.sirsi.net.
