46-year-old man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for child porn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 46-year-old man from Catawba County has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for child pornography.
Darren Eugene Matthews, a Conover resident, was sentenced to78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in Aug. 2020 to receiving child pornography.
In Nov. 2019, a detective with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information that Matthews was using the internet to email child pornography. Officials say some of the images depicted children being sexually abused.
On Nov. 22, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Matthews’ residence where numerous electronic devices were seized. A forensic examination of these devices revealed that Matthews possessed more than 1,300 files of child pornography.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)assisted in this investigation.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray commended the investigative work of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alfredo De La Rosa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.
“We are very pleased with this outcome and our partnership with the SBI and the United States Attorney’s Office. We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to aggressively pursue criminals who prey on children,” Sheriff Brown said.
