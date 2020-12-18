South Carolina Santa tests positive for COVID-19 following event in Fountain Inn, officials say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WYFF) - A man who played Santa for a Fountain Inn event over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shawn Bell, city administrator of Fountain Inn.
The man learned Sunday evening that his mother-in-law had tested positive for COVID-19, Bell said.
According to Bell, the man told city officials he was not experiencing any symptoms, but he was going to self-isolate and get tested.
The pre-registered “Sensory Santa” event was held on Sunday, Bell said.
According to Bell, the man was not wearing a mask, as well as some in attendance.
All participants and families were “encouraged to wear a mask,” Bell said, and they were kept six feet away from Santa by a rope. No one sat on his lap, according to Bell.
Fountain Inn does not have a mask ordinance, Bell said.
City officials notified all of the families who attended the event via email that Santa had potentially been exposed to a relative who had tested positive and that they would let everyone know the results of his COVID-19 test, Bell said.
According to Bell, the man informed city officials late Wednesday that he had in fact tested positive.
City officials immediately sent out the email to all of the parents. They also placed a similar message on the city’s website, Bell said.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.