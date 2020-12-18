Snowstorm and holiday shipping gridlock delaying nearly 10 million packages a day

An estimated 6 million packages a day are piling up in retailers’ warehouses or shipping centers and awaiting pick up by FedEx, UPS, Amazon, the U.S. Postal Service and other shippers. Another 3.5 million packages are being picked up daily but not reaching their destinations on time, the latest shipping data show. It could soon get even worse: On-time delivery rates for the USPS have dropped to just over 86% in the third week of December, down from 93% three weeks ago.