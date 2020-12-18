Schools in WBTV viewing area cancel, delay class due to inclement weather

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in the WBTV viewing area changed learning plans Friday after inclement weather hit overnight.
Watauga County Schools canceled class Friday. Cleveland County Schools issued a 3-hour delay.
“Due to additional inclement weather overnight, there will be no school on Friday, Dec. 18. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday,” Watauga County Schools tweeted. “There will be NO remote learning today.”
WCS says no EOC exams will be administered at WHS or the Central Office.
“Due to icy bridges throughout the county, CCS will operate on a three-hour delay today, Friday, December 18,” Cleveland County Schools tweeted Friday. “Staff may report to work on a two-hour delay.”
Overnight low temperatures were frigid, with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s for the mountains, to around 30 degrees for the piedmont.
Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, with chilly high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.
