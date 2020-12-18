School districts hired company for financial advice and auditing. CPA board says that’s a conflict.

“SEC sought clarification from both the North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure their work did not violate independence rules related to other work that was being conducted for clients. At that time, the NC State Board of CPAs confirmed in writing and the AICPA confirmed in a recorded voicemail there was not a violation of independence standards. However, in 2020, the NC State Board of CPAs reversed this counsel and issued a fine of $1,000. SEC is proud of the work that has been done to increase available funds for classrooms across the state and save many school systems millions of dollars in taxpayer funds.”