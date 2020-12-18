S.C. receives nearly 43K COVID vaccines; 15 healthcare facilities provided doses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of Wednesday, completing the state’s first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said.
State health officials say 15 public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the phase 1a vaccination guidance.
This guidance follows federal recommendations for distributing the initially limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine.
States will receive additional allocations of vaccine each week. South Carolina expects its next doses to arrive early next week and anticipates receiving between 200,000-300,000 total doses by the end of the year.
“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”
Officials released this message on Dec. 4:
“Today, South Carolina reported the highest number of daily cases than at any time throughout the pandemic, with more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19. Our state’s hospital systems are becoming increasingly burdened in caring for all of those who are severely suffering from this deadly virus. Nationally, case counts, percent positivity, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators, and deaths are all approaching or surpassing previous highs from the spring and summer. It’s clear that our state and nation are at a pivotal point in this pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are compelled in this moment to address the seriousness of our circumstances and the actions we can take to change our course.”
“As part of DHEC’s continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning November 27, 2020. This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC’s epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities. This transition in no way affects the agency’s efforts to protect public health and limit disease spread. Case investigators will continue to attempt contact with all positive cases within 24 hours of our notification of their positive result.”
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Social media posts, graphics, and videos to be shared online can be found at scdhec.gov/staySCstrong.
While most businesses have been allowed to reopen in South Carolina, there are several that remain closed or limited in capacity.
An executive order went into effect on July 11 restricting the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. The order is aimed, McMaster said, at preventing late-night gatherings at those business.
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.